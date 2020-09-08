As Ontario kids head back to school this September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s return to class will be like no other.

COVID-19 has forced changes to everything from classroom setups to safety protocols. And many school boards have opted to delay the start of the year in order to get ready.

The Durham District School Board is among the first boards in the GTA to welcome students back to class since the province ordered schools closed in March. The Peel District School Board is also beginning in-person orientations at high schools today, ahead of a full return next week.

Because parents and caregivers still have a lot of questions about the new normal in schools, here are some Toronto Star stories addressing key concerns.

How safe is it to return to the classroom in the age of COVID-19? The Star asked experts for science-based perspective

It’s a question that has been on the minds of thousands of Ontario parents, students and teachers for some time now: just how safe is it to return to the classroom in the age of COVID-19?

Masks? In school-testing? Busing? This Star database answers all your questions about how 10 school boards are handling the essentials

With the school year about to begin, we took a look at the plans of the 10 GTA boards to make schools safe for kids, from cleaning to way-finding and everything else in between.

Classrooms will look very different from what students are used to. Here is a visual guide

Screening, sanitizing, and sitting apart is the new reality.