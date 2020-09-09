'The last kick at the can;' Greensville residents expect chaos when waterfalls reopen

“There’s multiple stops. I think it’s a little bit different than a direct comparison to a school where you’re dropping off one set of kids at a school.

“We’ve got multiple people coming on and off before they get back to the shuttle hub.”

As well, she said the reservation system will be in place seven days per week, rather than just on the weekend when the shuttle has run in the past.

“It was very busy during fall colours (last year) through the week as well,” she said. “This is a new visitor management system that will control and manage the numbers seven days a week, not just on weekends.”

Roberts said all of Greensville is very anxious about what is going to happen when Webster’s Falls, Tews Falls and the Dundas Peak reopen.

“No matter where the parking is, it’s going to be a disaster for all of Greensville,” she said. “Anything that’s bringing the cars back to the neighbourhood is going to be a big problem.”

In addition, Roberts said that although the HCA is touting the time slot program, she expects the reality will be a massive influx of visitors — particularly to see the fall colours.

“This year maybe is the year to keep the falls closed,” she said. “Until they can find a way to safely operate the shuttle, I think that would be the safest outcome, because this area is an accident waiting to happen.”

Osborne added PPWTFG has started an online petition in opposition to the plan, which has garnered more than 1,000 signatures.

He said the lack of a shuttle and implementation of a "driveway-to-driveway" plan is just another example of how Greensville residents have long felt that they are not considered serious stakeholders by the HCA.

“If we fail together, we fail together, and then we do Plan B,” he said. “Unfortunately, that has not happened.

“The reservation piece is a component, but it’s not part of the plan that we think will work better, which is to couple it with a shuttle out of Christie Lake.”

Osborne said another concern is how the reservation slots will be enforced.

“How are you going to ensure that those people are back in their cars for the next slot?” he wondered. “And where are all the vehicles going to wait if they can’t get into the slot?”

If there are delays, Osborne expects that will cause a logjam on the streets of Greensville — particularly on Harvest Road.

“We hope this (plan) is going to keep our streets congestion-free, but we don’t believe it will,” he said. “Every year, the numbers (of visitors) just keep going up and up and up.”

He added that even this summer with the waterfalls closed, there were still a number of visitors who entered the parks, and some who even required rope rescues.

“This is the last straw, the last kick at the can for the HCA,” he said. “We wanted a single point of entry to get the cars out of Greensville.”

“If they cause chaos in Greensville, I can safely tell you that there will be a day of action. We don’t know what that will look like at this point, but there will be.”

Ward 13 Coun. Arlene VanderBeek said she fully expects crowds to descend on Greensville when the waterfalls open to the public, even with the reservation system in place.

“Eventually, as the reservation system takes hold, people will learn that you need a reservation to get in,” she said. However, VanderBeek said she doesn’t expect that will be effective immediately.

“They’re going to keep coming, and we need to know that they’re going to keep coming and not determine that the reservation system didn’t work because crowds came,” she said. “I’m trying to be realistic but optimistic.

“It’s a step, and it will take time for the visitors to understand that to get in and have a quality visit they have to make a reservation.”

For her part, Burnside said visitors without an advance reservation will not be permitted to enter the conservation area, and the HCA will have contract security on site to redirect those without reservations. She added that since the COVID-19 pandemic, people have become accustomed to making reservations for all kinds of activities — even eating at a restaurant patio, something which she expects will help the reservation system succeed.

In terms of advertising, Burnside said prior to the Sept. 19 re-opening, they will start an information and awareness campaign which includes a detailed page on the HCA website and geo-targeted mobile and desktop ads in the Greater Toronto Hamilton Area to inform and link to the reservations site one week or 10 days in advance.

Reservations will be required from Sept. 19 to Nov. 15 for two-hour blocks, starting at 9 a.m., 12 p.m., and 3 p.m., both weekdays and weekends. Separate advance reservations are required for each area, so visitors will choose either the Dundas Peak and Tews Falls hike experience or the Webster's Falls hike experience.

Admission fees will be $10 per car and $5 per passenger, plus a $10 reservation fee.

In a press release announcing that the reservation system will be implemented on Sept. 19, HCA chairperson Lloyd Ferguson said the reservation system was necessary due to the large volume of visitors.

"This move to a mandatory reservation system will manage visitor numbers for physical distancing and provide a safe and equitable way to enjoy a hike in the area,” he said.

Reservations can be made online at conservationhamilton.ca/spencer-reservations.

