Quebec reports 163 new COVID-19 cases

MONTREAL — Quebec health authorities are reporting 163 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths in the last 24 hours.

Previously, the province had seen two straight days with more than 200 new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The number of hospitalizations related to the virus remains at 105, while the number of patients in intensive care has dropped to 15.

Provincial Health Minister Christian Dube warned Quebecers ahead of the Labour Day weekend to maintain an adequate distance from others.