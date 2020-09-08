What happened to summer? Tuesday’s daytime high is expected to max at 17 C

You blinked and missed it.

The summer of 2020 doesn’t officially pass into history for another three weeks but if you put your big toe outside you felt that cool autumn snap in the air Tuesday morning.

Trade the shorts and T-shirt for a sweater and jeans if you want to feel comfy — you won’t be wetting your toes for an after-school swim any time this week.

Tuesday’s gloomy weather with a chance of showers and risk of thunderstorms is only expected to hit a daytime high of just 17 C, according to Environment Canada. You can expect more showers with a risk of thunderstorms Tuesday evening.

According to the national weather service, Tuesday will be the coolest day this week with temperatures rising just a little to daytime highs of 21 on Wednesday, 19 on Thursday and 20 on Friday. The slight chance of showers will continue daily until Friday when it looks like we may get a glimpse of sunshine before the weekend.

Environment Canada has recorded the highest temperature for Sept. 8 as 32 C in 2002, and the lowest at 2.9 C in 1986.

The first day of fall comes at 9:31 a.m., on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.