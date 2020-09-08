Surge in cases means Ontario won’t change COVID-19 restrictions for at least a month

The recent surge in COVID-19 cases will stop Ontario from easing any pandemic restrictions over the next four weeks, meaning residents remain limited to one “social circle” of 10 people.
Caps on the size of gatherings will also remain in place and Canada’s Wonderland must stay closed, with Premier Doug Ford urging people to “call the police” if they see neighbours having backyard parties without the proper physical distancing or know anyone violating a quarantine.
“We have to start putting the hammer down,” he told a news conference Tuesday, expressing alarm at what the rising number of new infections could portend with kids going back to class.
“The higher the numbers in the community, it’s going to effect the schools.”
Ontario’s new cases of COVID-19 in the last few days approached 200, double the level of a month ago and at their highest since early July — although the number of patients requiring hospitalization is low and is not growing at anywhere near the same pace.
“The latest trends have raised some concern,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “We did not take this decision lightly.”
It was made on advice from chief medical officer Dr. David Williams, who just a couple of weeks ago was musing about allowing people to have more than one “social circle” of 10 people, including those in their own household, for social gatherings without precautions such as physical distancing and wearing masks.
The Ministry of Health reported 185 new cases Tuesday, on top of 190 on Monday, 158 on Sunday and 169 on Saturday, for a total of 702 new infections in four days.
Following a recent trend, most of the new cases are in the GTA and the nation’s capital.
“Today, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 48 cases with 42 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa,” Elliott said on Twitter.
Ford said those three regions remain persistent “hot spots.”
The rising case counts since mid-August — when there was a week in which new infections stayed below 100 daily — have been increasingly on the radar of health authorities.
Ford and Williams have repeatedly urged Ontarians not to let up on pandemic precautions with children heading back to school next week, and called for renewed emphasis on physical distancing at family and gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, along with mask-wearing and frequent hand washing.
“I’ve gotta beg the people out there,” Ford said Tuesday. “There’s some big parties happening in Brampton. We can’t have those parties.”
Williams said precautions are more important than even with the cooler weather here.
“We’re heading into ... the respiratory virus season,” he told the news conference. “It is a big deal.”
Despite Toronto, Peel and Ottawa being the centres of COVID-19 activity, Ford said it’s too early to consider restrictions aimed at those three areas. “We still feel we’re containing it,” Williams added.
But he warned a continued sharp increase in cases, such as the surge last March, could force the province to reimpose restrictions.
“If we see we’re starting to rise rapidly again then we’re going to have to make a step at that time.”
The number of active cases diagnosed within the last 14 days has reached 1,527, an increase of almost 300 from the same time last week and the highest since July 28.
Peel has the most active cases with 453, compared with Toronto at 423 and Ottawa at 228 with the highest incidence remaining among people in their 20s at 409, followed by under 20s at 264, and people in their 30s at 267. There are just 41 active cases in Ontarians over the age of 80, with few new cases in nursing homes.
There are 54 Ontarians in hospital for COVID-19, including 17 requiring intensive care and seven of them on ventilators to breathe. The situation is well within the health system’s capacity. At the peak of the first wave, there were more than 1,200 Ontarians in hospital.
Labs across the province tested 20,929 samples on Labour Day Monday.
Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases will stop Ontario from easing any pandemic restrictions over the next four weeks, meaning residents remain limited to one “social circle” of 10 people.
Caps on the size of gatherings will also remain in place and Canada’s Wonderland must stay closed, with Premier Doug Ford urging people to “call the police” if they see neighbours having backyard parties without the proper physical distancing or know anyone violating a quarantine.
“We have to start putting the hammer down,” he told a news conference Tuesday, expressing alarm at what the rising number of new infections could portend with kids going back to class.
“The higher the numbers in the community, it’s going to effect the schools.”
Ontario’s new cases of COVID-19 in the last few days approached 200, double the level of a month ago and at their highest since early July — although the number of patients requiring hospitalization is low and is not growing at anywhere near the same pace.
“The latest trends have raised some concern,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “We did not take this decision lightly.”
It was made on advice from chief medical officer Dr. David Williams, who just a couple of weeks ago was musing about allowing people to have more than one “social circle” of 10 people, including those in their own household, for social gatherings without precautions such as physical distancing and wearing masks.
The Ministry of Health reported 185 new cases Tuesday, on top of 190 on Monday, 158 on Sunday and 169 on Saturday, for a total of 702 new infections in four days.
Following a recent trend, most of the new cases are in the GTA and the nation’s capital.
“Today, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 48 cases with 42 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa,” Elliott said on Twitter.
Ford said those three regions remain persistent “hot spots.”
The rising case counts since mid-August — when there was a week in which new infections stayed below 100 daily — have been increasingly on the radar of health authorities.
Ford and Williams have repeatedly urged Ontarians not to let up on pandemic precautions with children heading back to school next week, and called for renewed emphasis on physical distancing at family and gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, along with mask-wearing and frequent hand washing.
“I’ve gotta beg the people out there,” Ford said Tuesday. “There’s some big parties happening in Brampton. We can’t have those parties.”
Williams said precautions are more important than even with the cooler weather here.
“We’re heading into ... the respiratory virus season,” he told the news conference. “It is a big deal.”
Despite Toronto, Peel and Ottawa being the centres of COVID-19 activity, Ford said it’s too early to consider restrictions aimed at those three areas. “We still feel we’re containing it,” Williams added.
But he warned a continued sharp increase in cases, such as the surge last March, could force the province to reimpose restrictions.
“If we see we’re starting to rise rapidly again then we’re going to have to make a step at that time.”
The number of active cases diagnosed within the last 14 days has reached 1,527, an increase of almost 300 from the same time last week and the highest since July 28.
Peel has the most active cases with 453, compared with Toronto at 423 and Ottawa at 228 with the highest incidence remaining among people in their 20s at 409, followed by under 20s at 264, and people in their 30s at 267. There are just 41 active cases in Ontarians over the age of 80, with few new cases in nursing homes.
There are 54 Ontarians in hospital for COVID-19, including 17 requiring intensive care and seven of them on ventilators to breathe. The situation is well within the health system’s capacity. At the peak of the first wave, there were more than 1,200 Ontarians in hospital.
Labs across the province tested 20,929 samples on Labour Day Monday.
Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1
The recent surge in COVID-19 cases will stop Ontario from easing any pandemic restrictions over the next four weeks, meaning residents remain limited to one “social circle” of 10 people.
Caps on the size of gatherings will also remain in place and Canada’s Wonderland must stay closed, with Premier Doug Ford urging people to “call the police” if they see neighbours having backyard parties without the proper physical distancing or know anyone violating a quarantine.
“We have to start putting the hammer down,” he told a news conference Tuesday, expressing alarm at what the rising number of new infections could portend with kids going back to class.
“The higher the numbers in the community, it’s going to effect the schools.”
Ontario’s new cases of COVID-19 in the last few days approached 200, double the level of a month ago and at their highest since early July — although the number of patients requiring hospitalization is low and is not growing at anywhere near the same pace.
“The latest trends have raised some concern,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said. “We did not take this decision lightly.”
It was made on advice from chief medical officer Dr. David Williams, who just a couple of weeks ago was musing about allowing people to have more than one “social circle” of 10 people, including those in their own household, for social gatherings without precautions such as physical distancing and wearing masks.
The Ministry of Health reported 185 new cases Tuesday, on top of 190 on Monday, 158 on Sunday and 169 on Saturday, for a total of 702 new infections in four days.
Following a recent trend, most of the new cases are in the GTA and the nation’s capital.
“Today, 28 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 18 of them reporting no new cases. Toronto is reporting 48 cases with 42 in Peel and 37 in Ottawa,” Elliott said on Twitter.
Ford said those three regions remain persistent “hot spots.”
The rising case counts since mid-August — when there was a week in which new infections stayed below 100 daily — have been increasingly on the radar of health authorities.
Ford and Williams have repeatedly urged Ontarians not to let up on pandemic precautions with children heading back to school next week, and called for renewed emphasis on physical distancing at family and gatherings to stop the spread of COVID-19, along with mask-wearing and frequent hand washing.
“I’ve gotta beg the people out there,” Ford said Tuesday. “There’s some big parties happening in Brampton. We can’t have those parties.”
Williams said precautions are more important than even with the cooler weather here.
“We’re heading into ... the respiratory virus season,” he told the news conference. “It is a big deal.”
Despite Toronto, Peel and Ottawa being the centres of COVID-19 activity, Ford said it’s too early to consider restrictions aimed at those three areas. “We still feel we’re containing it,” Williams added.
But he warned a continued sharp increase in cases, such as the surge last March, could force the province to reimpose restrictions.
“If we see we’re starting to rise rapidly again then we’re going to have to make a step at that time.”
The number of active cases diagnosed within the last 14 days has reached 1,527, an increase of almost 300 from the same time last week and the highest since July 28.
Peel has the most active cases with 453, compared with Toronto at 423 and Ottawa at 228 with the highest incidence remaining among people in their 20s at 409, followed by under 20s at 264, and people in their 30s at 267. There are just 41 active cases in Ontarians over the age of 80, with few new cases in nursing homes.
There are 54 Ontarians in hospital for COVID-19, including 17 requiring intensive care and seven of them on ventilators to breathe. The situation is well within the health system’s capacity. At the peak of the first wave, there were more than 1,200 Ontarians in hospital.
Labs across the province tested 20,929 samples on Labour Day Monday.
Rob Ferguson is a Toronto-based reporter covering Ontario politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @robferguson1