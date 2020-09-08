Trust in doctors, premiers grows in pandemic

OTTAWA — Canadians appear to still have solid faith in doctors and scientists nearly six months into the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new survey done for Proof Strategies over the Labour Day weekend suggests more than eight in 10 Canadians trust doctors and nearly eight in 10 trust scientists.

That shows little change from the levels of trust recorded in a similar survey from the beginning of May, and remains higher than the levels recorded by the same survey taken in January.

Provincial premiers also seem to be earning more trust from their constituents than they were before the pandemic, though only about half as many Canadians as those who trust doctors and scientists.