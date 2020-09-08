Educators have become the first line of COVID-19 defence. So Michael Garron Hospital and other doctors are providing a direct line of support for schools

There will be community pop-up testing near Thorncliffe Park and Crescent Town School in the third and fourth week of September, the time when teachers start to see the “sniffles and coughs and colds,” McCready said.

At least 10 higher-risk schools have been identified, based on factors like socioeconomic status and the numbers of families in multi-generational homes. These schools will be paired with a physician, a kind of “fast track” hotline they can call with questions.

Questions like, what should they do if five kids in a class suddenly call in sick? Or, do parent volunteers need to wear masks?

The answer to the latter is yes, said Dr. Karen Chu, a family physician at the East Toronto Family Practice Network.

She’s been fielding calls in her office for weeks now from concerned parents, teachers and grandparents, and hopes the program can soothe some of the back-to-school fears.

Schools will need to report outbreaks to Toronto Public Health, but while they’re waiting also send a quick note to the physician they’re partnered with.

“So we’re getting to them and providing support before the anxiety rises and people are very nervous about a situation,” she said.

In the Toronto District School Board, classes are back starting Sept. 15.

Toronto Public Health has identified 81 schools as higher-risk, based on case counts, and socioeconomic factors. Most are in the northwest corner of the city which has been disproportionately hit by the virus, but there are some in east Toronto as well, including Thorncliffe Park Public School.

The board has identified another 13 schools, looking at things like enrolment and the state of classrooms, where smaller classes are needed.

Class sizes in those schools will be capped at 15 kids for kindergarten and 20 for grades 1-8.

“As part of the TDSB’s return-to-school plan, trustees approved more than $30 million to lower class sizes across the system with a particular focus on areas that are at higher risk for COVID-19. There, class sizes have been reduced even further to maximize physical distancing,” said spokesperson Ryan Bird.

The Toronto District Catholic School Board, with classes returning starting Sept. 14, is also prioritizing higher-risk schools, identified by Toronto Public Health. The board is working to provide Plexiglas desk shields in classes over 15, and adjusting windows so they open 12 inches (30 centimetres) instead of four in schools without mechanical ventilation systems, according to a spokesperson.

“Staff are also working with the City of Toronto to identify specific locations for temporary classroom space and/or recreation space. Additionally, class sizes will also be lowered to the greatest extent possible to achieve physical distancing in TPH high-risk areas,” the spokesperson added.

As a family doctor, Chu’s not the “expert” on COVID-19, but she recognizes, “sometimes when you get information it’s hard to figure out how to actually apply it in your situation.”

She doesn’t know exactly what principals will want, but “this was also a way to say, hey, we’re here and we’re listening, you let us know what you do or don’t need.”

The program will roll out over the month of September, and may continue past then, depending on the situation.

Hopefully, after a few weeks or months, if community transmission is low, “then teachers can focus on actually teaching,” Chu said.

“I think the first part of the year is really just going to be getting used to being in this new normal.”

May Warren is a Toronto-based breaking news reporter for the Star. Follow her on Twitter: @maywarren11