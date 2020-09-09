Hamilton’s waterfall plans are falling into place for autumn colour lovers.

Scenic Spencer Gorge Conservation Area, one of the city’s last outdoor pandemic closure holdouts, is reopening Sept. 19, by advanced reservation.

Two-hour time slots for hiking and admiring the beauty of Dundas Peak, Tews Falls and Webster’s Falls will have to be enough at first for falls visitors.

Hamilton Conservation Authority (HCA) announced the reopening Tuesday and launched a reservation website for would-be visitors.

Reservations can be made online beginning Sept. 12 for three time slots per day (9 a.m., noon and 3 p.m.), seven days a week, between Sept. 19 and Nov. 15.

A reservation fee of $10 applies to visitors and membership pass holders.

Visitors will also need to dish out $10 per car and $5 per passenger.

The reservation system, HCA says, is in place “due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the overwhelming popularity” of the outdoor attraction.

HCA chair Lloyd Ferguson says managing visitors will allow for physical distancing and “provide a safe and equitable way to enjoy a hike in the area.”

The pandemic prevented the conservation authority from running its waterfall shuttle service this summer.