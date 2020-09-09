School buses will be safe if parents pre-screen their kids, experts say

But problems might arise if parents don’t carefully screen their children for symptoms, she says.

Even though it’s unlikely for COVID-19 to spread, if one student on a bus tests positive for COVID-19, the students they were in contact with will need to isolate as well, which could potentially affect multiple cohorts and multiple schools.

“The downside to the school bus is that, because they’re breaking out of cohorts on buses, while the transmission risk might be low, it will still impact who needs to be isolated, which parents need to be isolated, and so on,” Neil-Sztramko said.

Both the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and the Catholic board have asked that parents conduct a pre-screening test for their children every morning before school begins. The boards provided parents with an assessment checklist that asks parents to watch for coughs, signs of fever, and whether the student has recently been in the presence of someone with COVID-19. If parents notice any of these signs, they are expected to keep their child home.

Karen Dailous, a local bus driver who spoke to The Spectator earlier this month, said she’s used to seeing kids with illnesses boarding her bus.

“Kids come to school with fevers, bad colds, earaches — you name it. The parents just want to get their kid to school as quickly as possible so they can get on with their day,” she said.

Neil-Sztramko and other experts, including Jeffery Pernica, head of infectious diseases in the department of pediatrics at McMaster University, say that — for the most part — the benefits of riding the bus outweigh the cons.

“The important thing to focus on is that it’s critical for our children to not miss more school than they have already,” said Pernica.

“Health is not just about not getting COVID-19. It’s also about going to school, having social interactions and learning. Right now, going to school is the healthy choice for our kids.”

Both boards have received additional funding from the province to reduce the number of students per bus.

The province recently gave an additional $400,693 to the HWDSB for buses.

All students are required to wear masks while riding buses and the drivers are tasked with cleaning the vehicles three times a day.

Neither board has disclosed how many drivers have been hired so far.

