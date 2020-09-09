Should Hamilton replace empty bus routes with ride-hailing services like Uber?

Real-time juggling of rider requests and routes, combined with easy online vehicle tracking, “is where our service really shines,” he said.

Via — not to be confused with Via Rail intercity trains — registered to lobby Hamilton council members earlier this summer. It also recently signed a contract to provide on-demand transit by passenger van to municipalities in west Niagara like Grimsby and Lincoln.

Campbell argued microtransit can provide “more efficient, flexible” service on low-demand transit routes, on weekends or after-hours — especially now, with pandemic fears pushing traditional bus ridership down by half.

He said the company can provide “turnkey” transit services — including software, drivers and vehicles. But Sault Ste. Marie, for example, is paying for Via ride-matching technology while using its own unionized operators driving existing municipal buses.

Hamilton’s bus union is open to experimenting with a microtransit expansion into “lower demand” areas like Flamborough — so long as the work remains “in house,” said ATU Local 107 president Eric Tuck, who noted the city is contractually obligated to give new transit work to union members.

“There could be a role (for microtransit), but we are serious about keeping transit public,” he said.

Tuck said the union also wants clarity from the province on what it considers a “low performing” bus route. “If ridership is poor, you need to look at the reasons first,” he said.

Councillor reactions to the idea vary.

Lloyd Ferguson said he is “always willing” to review services with an eye to finding efficiencies, especially with the city facing a multimillion-dollar COVID deficit.

But he noted the city has already cut the bus budget this year and serves low-demand areas with Trans-Cab. “I would think we’ve already met the conditions the province has set for us,” he said.

Coun. Maureen Wilson pointed out the city spent months consulting residents and preparing a “(Re) envision” HSR strategy to improve ridership — only to see it stalled by COVID. The Ward 1 councillor said she doesn’t want to “throw out” that work now in the face of a pandemic ridership dip.

Wilson also said any HSR changes must protect vulnerable transit users. So far, the ride-hailing experiments she has seen “tend to work better for those who are already wealthy ... they don’t do anything to improve equity.”