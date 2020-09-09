Amazon fulfilment centre coming to Hamilton, bringing 1,500 jobs

Amazon will be a mainstay in a major business park development next to Hamilton’s airport by late next year as it opens a new fulfilment centre which promises to bring more than 1,500 jobs to the city.

The Seattle-based e-commerce giant announced Wednesday that Hamilton and Ajax would welcome two new centres, together yielding some 2,500 full-time jobs, to the province in 2021.

The new constructions will raise the total number of Amazon fulfilment centres in Ontario to 10 and in Canada to 16, the company said in press release.

Panattoni, the developer, has already broken ground on the 855,000-square-foot warehouse Amazon will lease at 110 Aeropark Blvd., the site of Hamilton’s long-planned Airport Employment Growth District.

Panattoni bought an 82-acre site near Upper James Street and Dickenson Road West in 2018 for $27 million with the intention of developing 1.6 million square feet in stages. They also purchased a 90-acre space across from Dickenson worth $17 million in late 2019.

Plans to host Amazon as a tenant on the large swath of land materialized early this year, said Panattoni development manager Adam Lambros. Construction for the warehouse is expected to be completed by next August.

Amazon said employees at the warehouse will work with robotics to pick, pack and ship small items to customers, including products such as books, electronics and toys.

Will drones be dropping those off? Not yet, a company spokesperson said.

The items will instead be sent from the fulfilment centre to a delivery station in Stoney Creek, where cargo vans will load and ship products to customers.

The new delivery station, spanning more than 50,000 square feet and situated around the Barton Street East and Glover Road area, will also open in 2021. It’s one of five such locations — others include Kitchener, Vaughan, Etobicoke and Scarborough — to recently be announced by Amazon.