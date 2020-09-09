Caregivers can visit Hamilton long-term-care homes any time as of this week

If the home is in an outbreak or if the resident is showing symptoms or in self-isolation, only one caregiver can visit one at a time, according to the policy.

Family caregivers often help residents with feeding and using the washroom, and even monitoring residents’ health.

Not being able to see her aunt created great concerns for Keay in the context of the Canadian military’s report on the conditions of long-term care homes released in May.

“It just confirms the fears and anxieties that we have as primary caregivers,” Keay said. “We’d wonder how (my aunt) is doing, if she’s still being kept clean, because family does keep an eye on things.”

Dr. Pamela Baxter, associate professor of nursing at McMaster, said that while limiting visitors to long-term care homes may have prevented the spread of COVID-19, it reduced the level of care residents could have received if homes allowed caregivers to be with them.

A study by the Canadian Institute for Health Information found that caregivers spent between 17 to 26 hours per week providing care. It also noted that caregivers for seniors with dementia are often their children or spouses.

Henry Siu, an associate professor of family medicine at McMaster, supports the updates to the visitor policy, saying that excluding caregivers from visits can be detrimental to residents’ health, including by increasing social isolation and loneliness.

He added there should be a policy in place for caregivers so they know their rights.

“COVID has brought this issue about what are the rights of family members and what are the rights of residents to the forefront, and we need to be able to respect that and balance safety,” he said.

The province also noted that residents are entitled to visits from up to two non-essential visitors at least once per week for at least 30 minutes, but scheduling the visits remains at the discretion of care homes.

Maria Iqbal’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories focused on aging issues.