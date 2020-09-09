Here are the services and facilities reopening in Hamilton this fall

Some city programs and services — including some community groups, museums, recreation programming and municipal services — are set to resume this fall as a part of Hamilton’s staged reopening.

“With a new school year beginning and as more programs and services are restarting, we must be mindful that the virus is still out there,” said Mayor Fred Eisenberger in a Sept. 8 media release.

Here is a breakdown of what will be open to the public:

Senior centres and clubs