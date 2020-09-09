WE Charity closing operations in Canada

In a phone interview with the Star on Wednesday evening, NDP MP Charlie Angus said the closure of WE Charity’s Canadian operations shows that it was “in economic free fall” and “desperate” when the Trudeau government gave it the now-cancelled contract earlier this year. Angus, who sat on the Commons finance committee that was investigating the deal, pointed to testimony from the former chair of WE Charity’s board of governors, who described her concerns over the organization’s finances amid layoffs in March as the pandemic shutdown throttled the Canadian economy.

Documents submitted to the committee, along with testimony from a range of ministers and staff, show how WE Charity started pitching the government on a youth entrepreneurship program in early April. Within weeks, documents show the government was seriously considering outsourcing what would become the ill-fated Canada Student Service Grant to it.

WE Charity started working on the program May 5, more than two weeks before Trudeau’s cabinet approved the contract.

“We still have questions to get from the government on this. We’re not done with this. We need to know how this deal came down,” Angus said.

Conservative MP Michael Barrett said a parliamentary probe should continue into the defunct contract, since the committee conducting the study still wants to see documents from WE Charity that could shed further light on what happened.

Barrett also noted that Trudeau scuttled the committee’s work when he prorogued Parliament on Aug. 18, with plans to resume with a new speech from the throne on Sept. 23.

“Just like the prime minister shutting down Parliament won’t end the investigation, shutting down one of the arms of the organization doesn’t nullify its obligation to provide answers to Parliament,” Barrett said.

In testimony to the finance committee on July 28, WE Charity co-founders Craig and Marc Kielburger claimed the political controversy was unfairly “killing” their charity organization.

“We believe that as a Canadian charity, it should not be dragged over the coals for political purposes,” Craig Kielburger said at the time.

The brothers insisted their organization had nothing to gain from administering the student grant program — it was designed so government would cover their costs, they said — and that the organization lost about $5 million getting it ready after it agreed to return the $30 million in public money it had received before the initiative was cancelled.

Alex Ballingall is an Ottawa-based reporter covering national politics for the Star. Follow him on Twitter: @aballinga