Toronto police probe series of alleged assaults

Toronto police are investigating four alleged attacks against people of South Asian descent reported in the city's west end over the past three weeks.

Police allege the incidents began around Aug. 25, but say the most recent were reported on Sept. 3 and 4.

In one incident, police allege a white man between five-foot-eight and five-foot-ten approached a man and woman and began to strike the man.

The next day, a suspect with a similar description is alleged to have shouted "racially charged" comments at a man.