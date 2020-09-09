Investigation called after OPP fatally shoots man

COLLINGWOOD, Ont. — Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a provincial police officer fatally shot a man in Collingwood, Ont.

The Special Investigations Unit says Ontario Provincial Police officers responded Wednesday to a report of a man barricaded in a home armed with a gun.

It says as officers were setting up a perimeter, the man came out with a firearm and a police officer zapped him with a Taser.

Investigators say when that didn't stop the man the same officer shot him.