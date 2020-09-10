Who is Amazon hiring in Hamilton and what will they pay?

Hamilton will be one of just 10 cities in Ontario to host an Amazon fulfilment centre come late 2021.

The packaging and assortment facility will take the form of a massive, 855,000-square-foot warehouse at 110 Aeropark Blvd., the site of Hamilton’s decade-long planned Airport Employment Growth District.

It’s one of the largest local investments in terms of square footage in Hamilton’s history, according to a city press release. It’s also a godsend to a region whose labour force was brought to a virtual halt amid COVID-19.

Amazon says its warehouse will yield 1,500 new full-time jobs in Hamilton alone. We asked the e-commerce giant who they’re looking for and what they pay.