Morneau broke election law: commissioner

OTTAWA — Canada's election watchdog says former finance minister Bill Morneau broke the law when he promoted Liberal candidates at events he attended while in charge of the finance portfolio.

The commissioner of Canada elections says before the last federal election, Morneau pumped up two prospective candidates who were attending separate events he headlined as finance minister.

One candidate, Anita Anand, has since gone on to become a cabinet minister herself.

Ministers aren't allowed to use taxpayer funds for partisan gain, but there are also provisions in election law that bar anyone but individuals from donating to campaigns.