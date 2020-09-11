'Made it real': Lynden runner completes virtual Boston Marathon Sept. 5

“I started at 7 a.m. and I had somebody out there to see me off,” she said. “It actually was not that tough, because on my three-km loop, I would run by somebody every kilometre and a half.

“I was running by my friends — they were out there with cowbells on; I had one friend that was dressed as Minnie Mouse.”

Gavloski said her friends even created a makeshift finish line out of paper towel that she broke when she crossed the finish line.

“It was such a fun day,” she said. “It got a little tough around 30-35 kilometres, a little draining.

“But after 35 km, I knew the finish was not too far away and I kept going by my friends, which made it wonderful.”

Gavloski ran down Howard Street to Governors Road, before turning around and running back down Howard and out Barnabas Street.

“There’s a bit of symbolism there,” she said of the three-kilometre loop. “It created an L-shape for my name, Lorraine, and it’s also a three-kilometre stretch and three is my favourite number.”

Gavloski, who ran her first marathon in Toronto more than a decade ago, said her biggest takeaway from the virtual event is how much people can make the race enjoyable.

“I’m trying to do 50 marathons before I turn 50 and I wasn’t going to count this as one of those marathons, because I didn’t feel like it was that real,” she said. “But the experience I had out there with my friends cheering me on — the people really turned it into a real race for me — so I am counting it.

“The people were what made it real.”