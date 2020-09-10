Hamilton’s school boards are short 59 to 67 school bus drivers

Hamilton’s school boards need between 59 and 67 more drivers to take students to school and reduce serious delays among several transportation routes in the area.

In a statement issued Thursday afternoon, the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) and the Catholic board said they’ve offered incentives to drivers that have reduced an initial shortage of 80 school bus drivers to 59 drivers for morning routes and 67 drivers for afternoon routes.

The boards typically experience a shortage of 20 to 30 drivers, but the numbers have increased significantly this year as drivers face heightened health risks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Roughly 9,500 students from the Catholic board and 14,500 students from the public board are in need of bussing.

The boards have announced that local bus routes will undergo a reorganization as the Hamilton-Wentworth School Transportation Services (HWSTS) accounts for roughly 6,500 students who have opted out of bussing this year.

“The reorganization was undertaken, and continues to be in progress, to remove stops that no longer have students, consolidate runs and ultimately reduce the number of bus routes,” the statement reads.

“Once completed, bus pick up and drop off times will be updated on the HWSTS website by 6 p.m. on September 13.”

Alex Johnstone, chair of the public board, has warned families about serious delays if the boards can’t find enough bus drivers.

“As we increased the number of drivers from last week and reduced the number of bus stops as families opted out of transportation or students learning remotely, we are still in a position where students may experience significant delays,” she said in the statement.

“We will continue to work hard to find solutions to support families and get students to school on time.”