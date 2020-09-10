Airbnb changes comes to Toronto for homeowners

Julia Metus, a saleswoman at Realty Executives Plus Limited Brokerage, said she has seen the decline in condo prices and rental rates.

"Prices have softened a little bit in some condos. The obvious hot ones — the buildings that people are always trying to get into — a good agent is going to price it well. But in some buildings there are a lot for sale. Is there a lot for sale because a lot of them used to be rental units? I’d say so, yeah," Metus said.

In addition to the new rules in the city, she said that many condo boards began restricting furnished rentals of less than one year when COVID-19 restrictions rolled out in March. Metus said there are so few short-term leases downtown that she has had to call in search of six-month stays for clients who are awaiting a visa or move.

"Perhaps a new model will come out that will fill the gap. I've talked to a company — they would give you a full two-year lease, and then they will change the people living in it. But the lease was in the name of the company. I bet you'll see a lot of that happening," Metus said.

Airbnb has noted shifts in its customer base.

In July, Airbnb's policy head for Canada said recent bookings in Canada have been mostly rural, given restrictions on international tourism.

Treat Hull, who runs his own brokerage in Prince Edward County, Ont., said that as Toronto's short-term rental market fades, he is seeing the opposite effect.

"The short-term rentals here in Prince Edward County certainly have bounced back with a vengeance," Hull said.

While many owners have kept their listings off the market due to COVID-19 concerns, prices and demand have increased for the remaining listings. Hull estimates that between 2017 and 2019, the number of Airbnb rental properties grew from about 200 to 1,200, or 10 per cent of the total housing stock.

"Of course, it's had a negative effect on housing availability and affordability for the people who live and work here," Hull said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 10, 2020.

Note to readers: This is a corrected story. An earlier version had an incorrect date for comments made by Ana Bailao.

By Anita Balakrishnan, The Canadian Press