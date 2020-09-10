Toronto is leaving more trash in its parks under COVID-19. It will cost more than $250,000 to clean it up

The excess trash Torontonians and visitors are leaving in the city’s parks during the pandemic will cost more than a quarter of a million extra dollars this year to clean up.

And because so much trash is being mixed into recycling bins, all that waste is headed to a landfill, a city staff report released Thursday says.

“With the onset of warmer weather and during a season when many residents would normally be taking vacations outside the city, Torontonians are actively using the greenspaces that are available close-at-hand and taking this opportunity to holiday in their own backyard,” the staff report says. “At the same time, there has been an increase in littering in greenspaces and parks.”

Staff in the city’s solid waste division responsible for litter pick-up said COVID-19 — which has pushed many people into outdoor public spaces to allow for proper social distancing — has led to increased trash outside the home, especially in major parks like Trinity Bellwoods and Woodbine Beach.

When public access to some of those spaces was limited in April and May, lower waste volumes were recorded, the report says.

Once those spaces started reopening and as the summer weather began, the litter increased accordingly — nearly 998 tonnes of waste in June alone compared to 936 tonnes in June 2019.

“During this time, due to high levels of contamination found in the recycling bins in parks and litter bin recycling compartments such as organics and improperly sorted waste, all waste from public space recycling bins has been collected as garbage,” the report says. That waste was sent to a landfill.

Because of the dip in April and May, the city has collected 251 fewer tonnes overall from parks in 2020 than last year. But overtime hours, reassignment and increased service requests during the busy months have led to the higher costs.

In an email responding to the Star’s questions, Lisa Duncan, the city’s director of collections and litter operations, said they have seen an increase in general waste such as coffee cups, cigarette butts, napkins, tissues and takeout containers, as well as masks and gloves littering sidewalks and laneways.

They are also having issues of garbage being dumped beside or into bins, the email said.