'Want to get it open': Carlisle library renovation expected to begin in spring 2021

The Carlisle library project has been delayed, but is still moving forward.
Ward 15 Coun. Judi Partridge said the project, which will see the former TD Bank building in Carlisle renovated into a new Hamilton Public Library branch, will likely get underway in the spring.
She said the project, which Partridge originally had hoped would be completed by fall 2020, was delayed due to COVID-19, and problems with the roof and rooftop unit.
“When we had the building inspected, there were some issues with the roof,” she said. “It now looks like we may need to replace those, so we’re now waiting for a budget for that amount to come in from the consultant.”
Partridge added the design is about 95 per cent complete and the city is hoping to tender the project by the end of 2020, with renovations beginning in the spring.
While the roof work is expected to increase the budget for the project, Partridge said she doesn’t anticipate there being any issues with covering the costs. The project has a $1.75-million budget from the library board – $1 million of which was secured through the sale of the Hamilton Technology Incubator to Clearcable in 2017.
Partridge said that although the exact timelines for the project are not known, it is not expected to be more than 4-6 months. She said the timelines and budget implications of the roof work are expected at the Sept. 16 library board meeting.
The local councillor said both she – and the Carlisle community – are anxious for the library to open.
“I’m anxious, I’m excited – I just want to get it open,” she said, adding the design includes a children’s garden landscaped terrace, youth study rooms and reading areas. “The design is beautiful."
“It’s a beautiful standalone building that we do lots of good things with.”
In addition, she expects the central location of the library within Carlisle will make it a hub for community events.
“It can really integrate into all the community events,” she said. “I’m very excited about it becoming a very prominent part of the Carlisle community.”
Partridge noted the bank, which was formerly home of the TD Bank in Waterdown, will also include a TD bank machine when it is open.
“Part of the agreement (with TD) was to find a spot where the TD Bank ATM could remain at that location,” she said. “The ATM will remain for the community to use and it will be accessible 24-7 – not dependent on the library being open.”
