Hamilton cops seek woman posing as PSW

HAMILTON — Police in Hamilton are looking for a woman accused of posing as a personal support worker and stealing from a senior's apartment.

Police say the woman knocked on the door of a senior's apartment on Tuesday, identified herself as a personal support worker and asked to use the washroom.

They say the woman asked that resident about her jewelry but left without taking anything.

However, police allege that while in the building, the woman took credit cards and jewelry belonging to another resident.