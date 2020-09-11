What are the demands on the Carlisle water system, something that is forcing the City of Hamilton to explore an additional water storage system?

The Carlisle water system consists of four wells, a 1,400 cubic metre elevated water storage tank, treatment, sampling and analysis, which services a population of approximately 1,833 people. The water is streaked with chlorine and fluoridation is noted carried out at any of the Carlisle community wells.

The system can sustain a maximum demand of 1.7 million litres per day, said City of Hamilton spokesperson Emily Trotta.

“Below this level, it is estimated that existing community storage is adequate to meet tower service expectations in the community,” she said. “The goal of the Carlisle Conservation Committee and the long-term water conservation program was to see if the community could consistently reduce peak day demands to this level or less, in order to match existing storage capability.”

However, Trotta said despite the program, “demand was not consistently below the threshold necessary to remove the need for additional water storage in the community.”

According to the 2019 City of Hamilton Drinking Water Systems Annual Summary and Water Quality Report, the water tower — which is located at the same site as two of the community wells, was designed for peak hour water demand equalization as well as fire and emergency storage.

Trotta said Hamilton Water monitors the production of water on a daily basis to collect records of what volumes are pumped into the Carlisle system on a daily basis.

She said the data shows that the highest demand month of 2019 was July, which saw 35,182 cubic metres pumped — or 35,182,000 litres, while the lowest demand month of 2019 was November at 11,808 cubic metres — or 11,808,000 litres.

Average daily demand in 2019 was approximately 617 cubic metres, or 617,000 litres per day, but several days in the summer reached well over 1,500 cubic metres, or 1.5 million litres per day.

According to the report, the maximum daily demand in July of 2019 was 1,753,000 litres, while August was 1,888,000 litres.