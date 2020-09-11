Provincial COVID-tracking website reveals three cases in Hamilton-area daycares

Parents can now access data showing COVID-19 cases in daycares and public schools through a new website launched Friday by the provincial government.

The site shows there are three active COVID cases in Hamilton-area daycares as of Friday morning.

There is one active staff case at Le Ballon Rouge in Brantford, one active child case at McKinnon Park Child Care Centre in Caledonia and one staff case at Waterdown District School Age Program’s Guy Brown location in Waterdown.

Hours after its release, NDP child care critic Doly Begum sounded the alarm bells, warning of an “alarming” 56 cases in total in licensed and at-home child care centres in Ontario.

“The NDP will be monitoring these numbers closely, and will continue to urge the Ford government to better support the province’s struggling child care sector by providing the funding centres have been calling for to keep kids and staff safe and healthy,” Begum said in a press release Friday.

Of the 56 provincial cases, 30 are in children, while 26 are among daycare staff.

As of Aug. 10, there were more than 5,600 licensed and at-home child care centres in Ontario, with more gradually opening across the province. As of Sept. 1, child care centres in Ontario now allow up to 30 kids in one room.

“The return of little ones to child care without proper funding and guidelines have been a cause of huge anxiety for many families,” she said.

The list will also track cases at all publicly-funded schools in the province, many of which reopened last week.

There are currently two confirmed staff cases at schools in Oakville. There are no confirmed cases at schools in Hamilton.