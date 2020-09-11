'No risk to the community'; Summer staff member at Guy B. Brown child care centre tests positive for COVID-19

A summer staff member at Waterdown’s Guy B. Brown Elementary School’s school age child care centre tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter sent to families at the Braeheid Avenue school on Sept. 11, Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board superintendent of student achievement Sue Dunlop confirmed that one of the centre’s summer camp staff tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The employee is now symptom-free and there is no risk to the community,” Dunlop said in the letter, adding the employee was last at work on Aug. 21. “At the direction of Hamilton Public Health, Waterdown District Children’s Centre notified families at the Guy Brown location on Sept. 3 after the individual’s positive test result.”

The Ministry of Education also received a serious occurrence report, but Dunlop said HWDSB was only informed of the case on Sept. 11.

She added the Ontario government’s COVID-19 case tracker in schools and child care centres continues to list one active case at the Waterdown facility, “however the employee has been cleared to return to work.”

Dunlop added Camp Waterdown shared a message with families on Sept. 3 that indicated the staff member tested positive on Aug. 31.

“ This individual was working in an administrative role at camp and was always wearing full Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when around children,” said the message to Camp Waterdown families. “ Her last day of work was our last day of camp, Aug. 21, and she was experiencing no symptoms on that day. I am happy to report that she is recovering at home in isolation and doing well.”

Although two other administrative staff were identified as possible close contact and sent for isolation and testing, they have both tested negative.

“As an extra precaution, our entire before and after school staff are working remotely from home, preparing for the start of the school year, and will not regather as a group until next week,” the Camp Waterdown message continued. “Hamilton Public Health is of course involved and have given no additional measures to follow or pass along other than to continue normal day‐to‐day observance of COVID‐19 precautions and alertness for its symptoms.”

According to the provincial COVID tracker, there are currently 18 licensed child care centres in the province with an active case of COVID-19, out of 4,375 province-wide.