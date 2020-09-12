Teen charged in killing of Ottawa man

OTTAWA — A teenage girl has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of a young Ottawa man, while investigators continue to search for another suspect.

Twenty-one-year-old Mohamed Hassan was killed on July 27 and his body was found along a walking path behind an east-end Ottawa high school.

Ottawa police say the 17-year-old girl was arrested with assistance from police in North Bay, Ont., and she is set to appear in court Sunday.

Meanwhile, a Canada-wide arrest warrant has been issued for another suspect in the murder.