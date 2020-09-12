Pro-gun rally held on Parliament Hill

OTTAWA — Pro-gun activists are marching in Ottawa today to contest what they describe as the "injustice and ineffectiveness" of the federal government's assault weapon ban.

The Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights is behind the outdoor event on Parliament Hill, dubbed an "integrity march," to advocate for the rights of its members.

The organization, which did not respond to a request for comment, says on its website that the event is aimed at showing Canadians that gun owners are "your friends, colleagues and neighbours."

In May, the Liberal government announced it would be banning a range of 1,500 types of assault-style weapons, which it says were designed for the battlefield — not hunting or sport shooting.

Gun advocates say they are worried that a large swath of the public agrees.

Nathalie Provost, a survivor of the Polytechnique massacre and a spokeswoman for gun control group PolySeSouvient, says the objective of the federal government was not to penalize everyday citizens who take part in activities like hunting, for example.

"A hunter has the right to hunt. My family has hunters — there's no problem," Provost said. "What worries us the most is there is little gun control."

Provost says pro-gun activists are organizing the march because they are worried.

“They are worried about losing a privilege,” she said. "I think they are very worried and they realize many Canadians want those weapons removed from the market."

The Trudeau government announced in May that it is now banning the use, sale and import of assault weapons into Canada. The government has set up a buy-back program to take the guns out of circulation, but that program would be voluntary and not compulsory, which rankles gun control advocates.