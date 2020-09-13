Atlantic Canada ticket wins Lotto 649 jackpot

News 05:38 AM The Canadian Press

TORONTO — A ticket holder in Atlantic Canada won Saturday night's $18.2 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

And the draw's guaranteed $1 million prize went to a lottery player in Quebec.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Sept. 16 will be approximately $5 million.

By The Canadian Press

