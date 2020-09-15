Pandemic restrictions, public safety prompt cancellation of Flamborough Santa Claus Parade

According to the Santa Claus Parade social media pages, general reaction to the news has been one of disappointment, although most who posted comments see it as the right call. The parade’s sole purpose is to bring joy to the community, said Wilsack.

“I think the only thing that will be missing is the community spirit,” she said, noting the organizing committee made the decision in the name of public safety.

There was another reason to cancel the parade: respect.

“We are a small community, we’re a small town, we’ve got lots of businesses that have struggled through COVID that are not (re)opening their doors,” said Wilsack. “We’ve lost entrepreneurs, we’ve lost long-standing businesses. This is not a time for us to go to the community and ask for any financial support to run a parade. It’s not appropriate.”

Annually, the committee must raise roughly $45,000 in sponsorship to run the parade.

While the parade doesn’t gather donations for community organizations, some floats like that of Grace Anglican Church aimed to give exposure to its food bank, Food with Grace.

According to Grace Church’s Rev. Sue-Ann Ward, everyone understands why it can’t go on this year.

“It is a fun event and a nice way for the community to celebrate,” she said. “It’s too bad we won’t be able to this year, but maybe it’ll make people appreciate it more next year.”

Jim Leamen from the Flamborough Food Bank also expressed disappointment.

“I am so sad to see the parade cancelled. It is my favourite community event of the year,” he said.

As to what will happen next year, Wilsack can only guess.

“I think if we were to do anything and come up with a theme, it would just be ‘Stronger together’ and coming out the other side – and Merry Christmas and happy holidays.”

