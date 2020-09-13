Snow, slush, wind ... beer? Hamilton looks to extend temporary eatery patios through the winter

It might be time to invest in an extra pair of long johns and fleece balaclava masks: Hamilton patios could soon take the form of a winter wonderland.

The city is looking to extend a popular temporary use bylaw that will allow eateries to serve patrons al fresco past January.

About 160 business abutting residential properties were approved to open patios on sidewalks and parking lots this summer as part of Hamilton’s outdoor district dining program.

The temporary bylaw, meant to ease COVID-19 restrictions on small businesses, is slated to expire Dec. 31.

That deadline could move beyond the winter and into next summer to help restaurants cope with cooler weather and limited indoor seating amid the pandemic, said Jason Thorne, head of the city’s planning and economic development.

Thorne said recommendations will be brought to council in early October concerning the safety implications around heaters, tents and snow clearing on restaurant patios.

“What we’re looking at now is what the city needs to do in order to keep (the bylaw) through the winter,” said Thorne. “Most of that will be around tents and heaters, and revising our policy around rules and regulations.”

A survey sent out to businesses owners this week to gauge the interest of extending the bylaw garnered steadfast support. Thorne said the city received between 30 to 40 responses within a day of its being emailed.

“That is a pretty strong indication that this was a very important program to the viability of restaurants and bars in the city.”

Nine months ago, Dan Trevisani would have called the idea of hosting patrons at his Radius patio near downtown in January a pipe dream. The financial logistics make it a commercial nightmare. A single outdoor radiant heater, he said, costs upwards of $1,000 — buy one for every few tables and you’re in the red.