‘Virtual grandparent’ program rolls out to help seniors cope with loneliness

Eighty-year-old Gloria Smith sits down alone on the carpet of her central Mountain home with a set of dominoes.

“My right hand and my left one are the two players,” she says.

The only sounds she hears from people most days are from her television set.

Smith is among the Hamilton seniors living alone during the pandemic dealing with loneliness from months of staying at home. A few weeks ago, she received her first check-up call from a volunteer at the Afro Canadian Caribbean Association, and she said it made a difference.

“It’s good to hear somebody’s voice on the phone,” she said. “We make each other laugh.”

The group launched a project which pairs youth with seniors for regular phone calls to help them feel less alone. The pilot encourages volunteers from the Afro Canadian Caribbean community to participate to encourage interaction within a shared cultural context. The initiative, which has been described as having a “virtual grandparent,” comes just in time for National Grandparents Day on Sunday.

Before the pandemic, Smith volunteered as a server for Meals on Wheels, knocking on doors to make deliveries. But once the lockdown started, she stayed home.

“It really drives me nuts,” said the longtime member of the Afro Canadian Caribbean Association.

Stephanie Tavares, a 27-year-old nurse, is the volunteer paired with Smith for the calls.

“She’s like the same age as my grandma, so it’s nice checking in with her and catching up and keeping her company,” said Tavares.