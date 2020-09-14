Integrity complaint filed against Hamilton councillor Terry Whitehead over email

Co-complainant Victoria Young, who has volunteered with Keeping Six, a local harm-reduction group, called Whitehead’s response “uneducated.”

“I would say it was derogatory toward people who are suffering.”

Whitehead didn’t respond to The Spectator’s request for comment.

However, during a July meeting, he defended his response, blaming the grammatical and spelling errors of his “pretty blunt” email on a new phone.

But Whitehead contended encampments in California have bred crime. “It’s more than they can chew, and it’s getting worse.”

Reiterating a stance in his email, he also advocated for a study on the “deinstitutionalization” of people with mental health and addiction issues who are a “harm to themselves.”

“So I’m not by any means going to apologize for taking strong language about needle paraphernalia, urine and all the other stuff that comes with encampments.”

The city and a coalition of advocates are locked in a legal battle over differing approaches to encampments.

The largest ones are outside the Wesley Day Centre on Ferguson Avenue North and FirstOntario Centre, which is set up as a temporary men’s shelter on York Boulevard.

The Hamilton Social Medicine Response Team, Hamilton Community Legal Clinic, Ross & McBride LLP and Keeping Six have urged the city not to forcibly displace people without acceptable housing options.

They have argued forcing people who can’t or won’t use shelters to disperse to elsewhere outdoors doesn’t help.

The coalition has secured an injunction that prevents the city from forcing people to leave encampments. The group has urged council to negotiate an out-of-court resolution with a hearing expected in October.

The city has noted its approach is to help people in tents find hotels, shelters or housing but ultimately sets deadlines to enforce bylaws that prevent camping out in public.

A report from Principles Integrity, the firm that serves as Hamilton’s commissioner, said it handled 15 inquiries between July 2018 and the end of August 2020.

Of those, 14 have been “resolved without the need for a formal report,” which means the complainant and respondent have reached a resolution, the issue was beyond the commissioner’s jurisdiction, or that other bodies have dealt with the matter.

The Principles Integrity report, which is on council’s agenda Wednesday, doesn’t offer details of the 15 files it opened.

The Whitehead complaint comes after a Kitchener woman filed one against Coun. Sam Merulla after a heated dispute about workout equipment.

On Sept. 4, the business employee alleged he threatened her and cited his position as city councillor over the phone. No charges were laid.

Merulla called the allegations “ridiculous” but acknowledged he shouldn’t have sent her messages via his work email, which notes his position.

Principles Integrity also held a private training session Monday for council on conflict-of-interest legislation.

Under the Municipal Act, training can be held in camera if no elected official discusses an issue that “materially advances the business or decision-making” of council.