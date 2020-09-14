McMaster announces classes staying online for entire school year

McMaster University will keep its classes online through the winter term to the end of the school year.

The university made the announcement Monday morning, just one week into fall-term classes, suggesting it’s a necessary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I realize this will be disappointing for many,” said McMaster provost Susan Tighe in a letter on the school’s website. “For those of you who are used to being on campus and interacting with colleagues, peers and students in person, the virtual environment presents additional challenges.”

Tighe said that, as with the fall term, winter classes will be online “with only a few exceptions” where the teaching necessitates in-person access to equipment or facilities.

McMaster announced last May it would shut down its campus to in-person classes in the fall for its 34,000 students, and close its 4,200 residence spaces for first-year students.

Still, thousands of upper-year Mac students are taking their courses remotely in Hamilton.

Tighe said the recommendation to extend virtual classes into next spring was made by a group of academic and campus leaders, after consulting with public health officials, and was accepted by McMaster’s president and vice-presidents.

In an interview with The Spectator, Tighe said this week is the deadline for students to add or drop courses, so those who hoped a course would be offered in person in the winter can now plan accordingly.

The announcement came on the same day the school reported an employee tested positive for COVID-19, the second case on campus in two months.

There will be no change to tuition fees during the protracted period of remote learning. Tighe said McMaster is “dedicated to providing education of the highest possible quality” and will collect ongoing feedback from faculty and students to improve how courses are delivered.