Pressure Sri Lanka on human rights: activists

OTTAWA — A group of Tamil Canadians is urging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to bring in a parliamentary motion that would remove sovereign immunity as a defence for international crimes.

Amnesty International estimates at least 60,000 people to have disappeared in Sri Lanka since the late 1980s, with the activists saying most of the victims are Tamil.

The group wants Canada to refer Sri Lanka to the committee established under a United Nations convention aimed at protecting people against enforced disappearance.

Both Canada and Sri Lanka have signed the convention.