COVID-19 outbreaks in school will be handled on ‘case-by-case’ basis, says Hamilton public health

Anyone who shows the most basic symptoms — a dry-cough, a runny nose, a light fever — will be taken to a space to self-isolate until they’re picked up from school.

The self-isolation spaces will be cleaned by custodians every time its used by a student or staff member.

Stephanian says the board wants to destigmatize illness.

“If students come to school and begin to feel unwell, we need them to know that it’s OK to tell someone. In fact, it’s the right thing to do and it’s what they should do.”

Cases of COVID-19 could affect many people in and outside a school. If a student who rides a school bus every day tests positive for COVID-19, for example, both their classroom cohort and the students on their bus will need to self-isolate.

Stephanian has said that the boards will have an online list showing all cases of COVID-19. Families will receive a letter from the board if someone in their school tests positive.

The HWDSB and Hamilton’s Catholic board have not reported a COVID-19 case in their schools.

The Catholic board, meanwhile, is delaying the start of its online school one day — to Wednesday, Sept. 16 — due to a power outage in Hamilton on Monday morning, which delayed some of the preparations.

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.