Virtual classes delayed as HWDSB scrambles to hire more teachers

The Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) is warning families whose children are learning remotely that some online classes will be delayed while the board scrambles to hire additional staff.

Last Friday, the Hamilton school board told The Spectator it was “confident” its virtual program would open Sept. 16 with a full slate of teachers and finalized class sizes. By Monday afternoon, however, the board had sent a memo to parents telling them that some online classes will begin two days later, on Friday, instead.

“If you are not contacted (on Monday), then a teacher will contact you on Wednesday. Your child’s half-day session will be on Thursday, and their first full day will be on Friday,” the board instructed families.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the understanding as the new staff hired will need time to prepare for their new remote assignment.”

The board has scrambled to hire new teachers to accommodate the sudden leap in students opting to learn remotely rather than in-person. Last week alone, approximately 2,000 more students registered for online classes, bringing total online enrolment up to 8,600.

The increase in enrolment amounts to 80 new classes on top of the 240 classes that have already been set up, the board says.

The board says it’s “finalizing” the hiring of more than 90 educators to account for the new classes.

Hamilton’s Catholic board delayed its virtual school reopening twice in the past week, first because it said teachers needed more time to prepare, and then again on Monday due to a wide-spread power outage across Hamilton.

Virtual classes in the Catholic board will now begin on Wednesday.

Teachers assigned to online classes have expressed concern with last-minute efforts to begin virtual schooling, with some saying they know little about the classes they’re supposed to teach or the resources available to them.