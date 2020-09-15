Ontario seniors charged in seniors lottery scam

OSHAWA, Ont. — An elderly couple from Courtice, Ont., face several charges over a lottery scam that allegedly targeted other seniors across the country.

Durham regional police say victims were told by phone they had won cash and a vehicle in a Publisher's Clearing House Sweepstakes.

The scammers allegedly asked for money to allow the prize to be released.

Police say at least 11 victims have been identified, but there might be others.