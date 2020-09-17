Flamborough students, teachers share their back-to-school experiences

The 2020/2021 academic year is like no other.
As Flamborough students head back to school, they are faced with COVID-19 health and safety measures, including wearing masks, sanitizing their hands and physically distancing themselves from others. In some cases, the return to class has reunited youth with their friends who they may not have seen since before the start of the March break, when the province ordered schools to shutter to help curb the spread of the virus.
As students hit the books, the Flamborough Review wanted to know how young learners and educators are feeling about the return to school, so we asked them to describe their experiences so far.
Here’s what students and teachers had to say:
“Overall, I would say going back to school has been completely different than years in the past. Obviously, when you would go back, you know, a year ago, two years ago, you would see your friends and you’d give them a hug and things like that and be really close together, share food, that sort of thing. I think that we’ve kind of lost that, and I honestly don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’s for the best … That human connection — that's something I love about school — has been almost sanctioned, or something like that. I would say I’m glad that we’re back to school overall because for me it’s better than learning strictly online, but it is definitely a little bit difficult to deal with the restrictions.”
“My experience (going) back to school has been really great. Luckily, our school put a lot of policies and procedures in place to keep the staff and the students all socially distanced and still have lots of time for learning and playing in kindergarten, so it’s been really great. The kids are doing well wearing masks. And for me, I’m still adjusting, but we’re all adjusting together.”
“Coming back to school has been a very different year. Our administration has been working so hard. There’s committees put in place to make it easy, but it’s still been a really different year. A lot of uncertainty coming from the ministry directives that change over time and came late, but they’ve done everything they could to support the staff in the school within the board as best as they could. The kids are coming in and doing a great job. They are understanding what they need to do with their masks — I think we need to thank parents for everything they did there. They’ve adjusted to how things are different this year. It’s really early, we’re still in the honeymoon phase, but we are hoping that continues and so far, so good.”
“It’s been good. St. Thomas has done a really good job with social distancing, and the measures put in place have been really good and they’ve helped us to keep up all safe.”
“I can’t say it’s been all a smooth road, obviously, and there’s a lot of hiccups and it’s to be expected really. I mean, one can’t just expect it all to fall into place because there’s a million little pieces that no one can anticipate, and so you see this. The administration, the teachers are trying to figure that out even technical problems of getting the kids online. Some kids, their mics don’t work or their screens, or some kids learn to get in you know, and mess it up a little bit or say things. But it’s difficult because people are a little bit hesitant to share sometimes, because you have to unmute yourself then go on, right? And that message, that relationship with the teacher and the student is so important, and ... my hope is that it’s going to blossom, but right now it’s in a screen and it’s very strange. That’s because you want it from the get-go. You really want to establish a relationship and a rapport with your kids. When you can’t see them, it’s a difficult thing. That’s what I’m struggling with right now.”
“Good, I’m fine with wearing masks and taking them off at recess and lunch.”
“It was great. I got to see all my friends. Our desks are spread apart, but we can still see our friends from a good distance. We do have sections in our playground, but it’s pretty fun having to be with all our classmates and getting to know them better.”
“It’s sort of different, but it’s been going well and pretty smoothly and everyone’s distancing.”
“I have to honest, it was a bit challenging at the beginning, trying to get everything in order and make sure that we were following public health directives in our protocols, but we’ve done that. Huge shout out to our caretakers; they’ve done a huge amount of work in the building. Even our staff; I know teachers have been working long hours to make things work, they are face-to-face in the morning and online with students in the afternoon, so they have to be able to shift at any given moment. But’s it’s been really good. Our students are wonderful. They all are wearing their masks, they are all following the rules so far, so it’s been great.”
“I was pretty excited, but not that excited, but I was a lot excited.”
“It was pretty good. There was a bunch of familiar faces. My teacher is really nice. There is a big filter system by the window in our class to make the germs go bye-bye.”
“It was really good. I’m still going to the same school, but there are flags on the grass to show where your play area is. The best part today was putting paint all over my hands.”
“Seamless and smooth thanks to the planning and preparation of many, many staff members.”
