Flamborough students, teachers share their back-to-school experiences

Jennifer DeTina • Teacher at St. Thomas School

“Coming back to school has been a very different year. Our administration has been working so hard. There’s committees put in place to make it easy, but it’s still been a really different year. A lot of uncertainty coming from the ministry directives that change over time and came late, but they’ve done everything they could to support the staff in the school within the board as best as they could. The kids are coming in and doing a great job. They are understanding what they need to do with their masks — I think we need to thank parents for everything they did there. They’ve adjusted to how things are different this year. It’s really early, we’re still in the honeymoon phase, but we are hoping that continues and so far, so good.”

Cole Elms, 13 • Student at St. Thomas School

“It’s been good. St. Thomas has done a really good job with social distancing, and the measures put in place have been really good and they’ve helped us to keep up all safe.”

Rob Flosman • Teacher at Waterdown District High School

“I can’t say it’s been all a smooth road, obviously, and there’s a lot of hiccups and it’s to be expected really. I mean, one can’t just expect it all to fall into place because there’s a million little pieces that no one can anticipate, and so you see this. The administration, the teachers are trying to figure that out even technical problems of getting the kids online. Some kids, their mics don’t work or their screens, or some kids learn to get in you know, and mess it up a little bit or say things. But it’s difficult because people are a little bit hesitant to share sometimes, because you have to unmute yourself then go on, right? And that message, that relationship with the teacher and the student is so important, and ... my hope is that it’s going to blossom, but right now it’s in a screen and it’s very strange. That’s because you want it from the get-go. You really want to establish a relationship and a rapport with your kids. When you can’t see them, it’s a difficult thing. That’s what I’m struggling with right now.”

Carter McLean, 7 • Student at St. Thomas School

“Good, I’m fine with wearing masks and taking them off at recess and lunch.”

Molly McLean, 10 • Student at St. Thomas School

“It was great. I got to see all my friends. Our desks are spread apart, but we can still see our friends from a good distance. We do have sections in our playground, but it’s pretty fun having to be with all our classmates and getting to know them better.”

Logan Muldoon, 13 • Student at St. Thomas School

“It’s sort of different, but it’s been going well and pretty smoothly and everyone’s distancing.”

Theresa Sgambato • Principal at Waterdown District High School

“I have to honest, it was a bit challenging at the beginning, trying to get everything in order and make sure that we were following public health directives in our protocols, but we’ve done that. Huge shout out to our caretakers; they’ve done a huge amount of work in the building. Even our staff; I know teachers have been working long hours to make things work, they are face-to-face in the morning and online with students in the afternoon, so they have to be able to shift at any given moment. But’s it’s been really good. Our students are wonderful. They all are wearing their masks, they are all following the rules so far, so it’s been great.”

Jordie Small, 4 • Student at Allan A. Greenleaf School

“I was pretty excited, but not that excited, but I was a lot excited.”

Jack Spalding, 11 • Student at Flamborough Centre School

“It was pretty good. There was a bunch of familiar faces. My teacher is really nice. There is a big filter system by the window in our class to make the germs go bye-bye.”

Flynn Taylor, 6 • Student at Mary Hopkins School

“It was really good. I’m still going to the same school, but there are flags on the grass to show where your play area is. The best part today was putting paint all over my hands.”

Dean Younger • Principal at St. Thomas School

“Seamless and smooth thanks to the planning and preparation of many, many staff members.”

