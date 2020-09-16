What they sold for: Hamilton/Burlington’s most expensive home in August sold for $3.3 million

Homes in Stoney Creek, Flamborough and Burlington were among the most expensive sold by local realtors last month, with the area’s priciest home sale in Burlington for $3.3 million. Another property in Burlington and one in Flamborough took the second and third spots regionally, and fetched somewhere between $2.49 million and $3.3 million, said Kathy Della-Nebbia, president of the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington.

In Hamilton proper, the top three sales were in Flamborough and Stoney Creek, and ranged in price between $2.35 million and $2.6 million. Della-Nebbia says the Stoney Creek property was likely a large home in proximity to the lake or the escarpment. Referring to the sales in Flamborough: “These properties priced on the higher end are usually brand-new builds or farms with many acres.”

The three most affordable homes sold in the area in August, ranged between $80,000 and $130,000, with two located in Flamborough and one in Dunnville.

“The two Flamborough properties were more than likely mobile/modular properties within a lease land park, and the property within Dunnville was most likely a recreational property on or near Lake Erie or the Grand River,” she said.