Alleged hit man in Waterdown's Angelo Musitano mob murder found dead in Mexico

Tomassetti, a high school friend of Abdalla’s, fled to Mexico Jan. 27, 2018. Hamilton police have previously said he was under surveillance when he fled, but was allowed to leave for “investigative reasons.”

Now in police say the Tomassetti family has told them they do not know where he is, but believe “he is scared.”

Neither Cudmore, Abdalla or Tomassetti were ever considered “major players” in the criminal underworld by police.

Investigators have never identified who they believe ordered the hits, however, Angelo Musitano’s death marked the beginning of a resurgence of mob violence in Hamilton.

This has led to other murders that police believe may have been retaliation, including the most recent slaying of Hamilton mob boss (and Angelo’s older brother) Pasquale (Pat) Musitano. In several of the cases, less powerful family members were targeted seemingly as a message to their mobster family members.

Albert Iavarone, 50, is shot and killed in his driveway of his Ancaster Sept. 13, 2018 in a murder that paralleled Angelo Musitanos. His brother Tony Iavarone is seen as a powerful figure.

On Jan. 2019 43-year-old Cece Luppino was gunned down in the doorway of his Mountain Brow home. He is the son of mobster Rocco Luppino.

This past March, realtor Giorgio Barresi, who in the past was tied to the Musitanos, was fatally shot outside his Stoney Creek home.

Pat Musitano survived an attempt on his life when he was shot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga last year. But died July 10 when he was shot in a Plains Road East parking lot in Burlington just outside his armoured GMC Yukon Denali.

The Musitanos were once one of three mob families that vied for control in Hamilton, along with the Papalias and Luppino-Violi families.

Pat inherited control of the family business after his father’s death.

He and his younger brother Angelo made waves when they were accused of taking out notorious Mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia in May 1997.

They were accused of ordering hit man Ken Murdock to commit the murder. However, they struck a deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Papalia’s Lieutenant, Carmen Barillaro, in July 1997. They were sentenced to 10 years and served two-thirds of that time in prison.

It’s unclear what power the Musitanos still have, with Pat and Angelo dead and the seeming rise to power of other families, including the Iavarones.

Mafia watchers say the unrest likely means more violence to come.

No charges have been laid in any of the murder investigations, except for Angelo Musitano and Mila Barbari.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Det. Sgt. Peter Thom at 905-546-2458.

To remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or crimestoppershamilton.com.