Alleged hitman in Hamilton Mob murder found dead in Mexico

Thom said Mexican police are aware of the death, but it’s not clear to what extent they have or are investigating.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada said they were aware a Canadian citizen died in Mexico and consular services are being provided to the family.

“Consular officials are in contact with local authorities to gather additional information,” spokesperson Jason Kung said in an email, adding that no further information can be disclosed.

Cudmore was one of three men facing charges of first-degree murder in the deaths of Barberi and Musitano, as well as the attempted murder of Saverio Serrano — Barberi’s boyfriend who police believe was the true target when they were shot inside a car during a hit-gone-wrong in a Vaughan parking lot.

Police have said the targets and their families were under surveillance leading up to the shootings.

In addition to Cudmore, the other two facing charges are Jabril Abdalla and Daniel Tomassetti.

Abdalla remains the only man arrested. He is accused of being a party to the offences, but not the shooter. His case remains before the courts and a trial date has not been set.

Tomassetti, a high school friend of Abdalla’s, is alleged to have fled to Mexico Jan. 27, 2018. Hamilton police have previously said he was under surveillance when he left, but was allowed to leave for “investigative reasons.”

Police say the Tomassetti family has told them they do not know where he is, but believe “he is scared.”

Thom said detectives will once again reach out to the Tomassetti family.

Neither Cudmore, Abdalla or Tomassetti were ever considered major players in the criminal underworld by police, who say they are not “the masterminds” behind the murders.

Cudmore was from Hamilton and was known to police, moving in and out of jail. While in custody he had the chance to meet high-level players in the criminal underworld, Thom said.

He was also known to travel around the province.

Thom wouldn’t elaborate on how Cudmore knew Ranieri or why the Bolton mobster was a person of interest in the case.

That is part of the investigation and may come out in court, Thom added.

Investigators have never identified who they believe ordered the hits, however, Angelo Musitano’s death marked the beginning of a resurgence of Mob violence in Hamilton.

This has led to other murders that police believe may have been retaliation, including the recent slaying of Hamilton Mob boss Pasquale (Pat) Musitano, Angelo’s older brother. In several of the cases, less-powerful family members were targeted seemingly as a message to their mobster family members.

Albert Iavarone, 50, was shot and killed in the driveway of his Ancaster home on Sept. 13, 2018, in a murder that paralleled Angelo Musitano’s. His brother, Tony Iavarone, is seen as a powerful figure.

In January 2019, 43-year-old Cece Luppino was gunned down in the doorway of his Mountain Brow Boulevard home. He is the son of mobster Rocco Luppino.

This past March, realtor Giorgio Barresi, who in the past was tied to the Musitanos, was fatally shot outside his Stoney Creek home.

Pat Musitano survived an attempt on his life when he was shot outside his lawyer’s office in Mississauga last year. But died July 10 when he was shot in a Plains Road East parking lot in Burlington, just outside his armoured GMC Yukon Denali.

The Musitanos were once one of three Mob families that vied for control in Hamilton, along with the Papalias and Luppino-Violi families.

Pat inherited control of the family business after his father’s death.

He and his younger brother, Angelo, made waves when they were accused of taking out notorious Mob boss Johnny (Pops) Papalia in May 1997.

They were accused of ordering hitman Ken Murdock to commit the murder. However, they struck a deal and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Papalia’s lieutenant, Carmen Barillaro, in July 1997. They were sentenced to 10 years and served two-thirds of that time in prison.

It’s unclear what power the Musitanos still have, with Pat and Angelo dead and the seeming rise to power of other families, including the Iavarones.

Mafia watchers say the unrest likely means more violence to come.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call Thom at 905-546-2458.

