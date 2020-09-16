New testing site for COVID opens up as Hamilton grapples with back-to-school testing demand

But it’s not just return-to-school jitters sending Hamiltonians to test centres.

Tran said public health has seen a “clear trend” over the last month of people gathering in larger groups or going to parties or cottages.

“Some folks are having a last hurrah before school starts,” he said. “It’s easier in a larger social setting, when you’re having fun, to get within the two metres.”

He noted earlier in the pandemic, when public health asked COVID-positive people about their recent activity, most people said “I was home most of the time.”

“Now, people are getting out and about,” he said.

He encouraged people to stick to their bubble of 10 and if they stray, to wear masks and practise physical distancing.

Health Minister Christine Elliott addressed increased demand for testing — and long lines associated with the demand — at the province’s daily COVID update.

“The good news here is that people are going to be tested,” Elliott said. “But they also deserve to be tested in a timely manner. We are aware that there are some significant lineups in many different parts of Ontario.”

Elliott said the province is looking at options for how to address demand, “whether it be through pharmacies, through labs, through other ways to enhance our assessment facilities.”

This past weekend in Hamilton, the Andreychuk arena handled approximately 250 tests each day, while the West End assessment centre saw just over 200 people a day, and the East End saw just under 200 Saturday and about 220 Sunday. Public health has said the centres were designed to complete 200 tests a day. Test-seekers are advised to book all appointments in advance to cut down on wait times at centres.

The Mountain arena, while a popular spot, was never intended to remain a testing centre in cold winter months.

When testing is put on ice, the arena will likely resume pre-COVID activities: hockey and skating.

— With files from Joanna Frketich