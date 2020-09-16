StatCan: Consumer price index up 0.1% in August

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in August was up 0.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

The annual inflation rate was unchanged from the year-over-year increase of 0.1 per cent in July.

The average economist estimate had been for a year-over-year increase of 0.4 per cent for August, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

Gasoline prices remained down 11.1 per cent compared to August 2019, following a 14.9 per cent decline recorded in July.