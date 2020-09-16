Hundreds honour man killed outside mosque

Zafis was born in Guyana and still has many family members there, his nephews said.

The parking lot at the mosque was a place of love for Zafis, said Mustafa Farooq, the CEO of the National Council of Canadian Muslims.

"It was here in the parking lot he'd sit with his friends and sip Pepsi with lemon slices," Farooq said.

"He'd distribute food to the poor, to the needy, in this parking lot."

Imam Junaid Bhaiyat said Friday morning will be especially difficult.

Zafis sent a message to him, and many others, every Friday between 12:15 a.m. and 12:23 a.m., like clockwork, wishing all "a blessed and happy Friday."

"Tomorrow night I'm going to wait for that message — and the week after that, and the week after that — and it's not going to come," Bhaiyat said.

Zameer Zafis said his uncle devoted much of his life to his faith.

"He found peace and happiness doing the work of Allah," he said.

"We also ask of you at this time to pray that this individual be brought to justice, but also to forgive him for the sin that he has committed."

The head of the Toronto police homicide squad said Monday they have no evidence Zafis's killing was motivated by hate, but acknowledged it is a possibility. Insp. Hank Idsinga also said police cannot discount the homicide could be the work of a serial killer.

The mosque has urged its worshippers to remain vigilant of their surroundings.

"No one can intimidate us and prevent us from attending our place of worship," Taher said.

Supt. Ron Taverner told mourners police are working 24 hours a day to try to capture the killer.

"We are taking every measure possible," he said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2020.

By Liam Casey, The Canadian Press