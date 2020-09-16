Hamilton to pursue ATV ban on city roads

The city will draft a bylaw to bar all-terrain vehicles from roads and highways in Hamilton.

Coun. Brad Clark says ATV riders whip up and down local highways, side streets and shoulders, resulting in “very scary near misses” and accidents in upper Stoney Creek.

Riders are also “tearing up” farmers’ fields, he said, which Coun. Brenda Johnson echoed is a problem in Glanbrook.

“Farmers are pulling their hair out,” Johnson said during Wednesday’s council meeting, noting ATVs destroy swales, which causes fields to flood.