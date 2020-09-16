‘It’s kind of nuts’: Hamilton teachers wrestle with technology as virtual classrooms open

The school board says the devices are the only technology available. Peter Sovran, the board’s associate director of learning, said there simply aren’t enough laptops available to accommodate teachers leading virtual classrooms.

“The devices we have available to use are, by and large, iPads. So that’s what we’re making available to the teaching staff. If that really doesn’t work, we can think about alternatives,” Sovran told The Spec.

“One might prefer one device over another, but that doesn’t mean we have cupboards of laptops to hand out.”

As the first day of online classes began Wednesday morning, teachers quickly discovered that their video conferencing tools pose a variety of technical hurdles and — in elementary classrooms especially — plenty of opportunities for bloopers.

“I had a couple kids saying inappropriate things in the video chat, but I had no way to boot them off,” said the Grade 4 teacher.

“And the kids have the ability to put the teacher’s microphone on mute; Happened at least once today.”

The technical difficulties are to be expected given the scramble to open the board’s virtual education program, which was first announced to families within the HWDSB about a month ago, said Sovran.

“There are definite challenges when opening a brand new program with 8,600 students, especially under these circumstances. But given that, I think everybody should be proud of what we’ve accomplished. We’re just looking forward to getting everybody else into their classes,” Sovran said.

Jacob Lorinc’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows him to report on stories about education.