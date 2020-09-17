Mourners grieve Traynor family killed in shooting

OSHAWA, Ont. — A woman who lost her husband and three of her children in a grisly shooting in Oshawa, Ont., this month says getting from one day to the next sometimes feels like an "impossible task."

Loretta Traynor, who was also injured in the Sept. 4 shooting, spoke alongside her surviving son Sam today at a funeral service for their four family members.

She says the four were "taken too soon, too violently, and without warning," and she can't believe or accept that any good will come out of their tragic deaths.

However, Traynor says, the outpouring of love and support from the community in the wake of the shooting has given her new insights on her loved ones' lives.