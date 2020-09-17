Harvest Road porch final resting place of wayward vehicle

The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams.

None of the allegations have been proven in court.

Pieces of the car littered Osborne’s front and side yards four days after the crash. He was talking to his insurance company and several businesses regarding cleanup, and replacement of the front porch.

Osborne pointed out damage apparently caused by the vehicle as far down the road as 645 Harvest Rd., about 200 metres east of his home, where a chunk was taken out of a telephone pole.

The car apparently went airborne at least twice — including the end of its journey when it launched through Osborne’s hedge, dragging part of its front end across the lawn.

Osborne said if the vehicle had travelled slightly left or right, it would have struck the front of his house — potentially causing more damage, and possibly seriously injuring the driver.

Osborne said there are local issues with traffic and speeding.

“Police have not done a good job managing traffic issues in the area,” he said. “Whether this issue is related, I can’t say.”

The whole event was a shock to Osborne.

“It raised the question, should we allow our grandson on the front lawn,” he said. “Right now the answer is ‘no’.”