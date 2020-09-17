Harvest Road porch final resting place of wayward vehicle

A 25-year-old Flamborough man faces impaired driving charges after a vehicle was driven through several Harvest Road properties and onto Mark Osborne’s front porch, early in the morning of Saturday, Sept. 12.
Osborne and his wife were woken by a loud crash, around 4 a.m.
“It shook the house,” he said.
He opened his front door to see a blue Nissan Maxima four feet from the door.
Osborne’s front porch was apparently the end of a trail of damage along Harvest Road between Tew’s Falls and Brock Road.
The car took out a section of cedar hedges on the side of Osborne’s property, along Wesite Avenue. Directly across that street, Osborne’s neighbour, at 659 Harvest Rd., also lost hedges, and pieces of front lawn when the car cut across his property before launching into Osborne’s at 663 Harvest Rd.
He said several neighbours were already outside, having heard the crash. Osborne saw the car door open and airbags deployed.
When police arrived, a neighbour who kept his eye on the driver pointed him out to police, who questioned and arrested him.
“Once on scene, officers observed a blue Nissan sedan which had struck the house,” Hamilton Police spokesperson Const. Jerome Stewart said. “Officers identified the driver and formed the grounds that a contributing factor to the collision was driver impairment. He was arrested and taken into police custody.”
He said no injuries were reported to police.
The driver was charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level over 80 milligrams.
None of the allegations have been proven in court.
Pieces of the car littered Osborne’s front and side yards four days after the crash. He was talking to his insurance company and several businesses regarding cleanup, and replacement of the front porch.
Osborne pointed out damage apparently caused by the vehicle as far down the road as 645 Harvest Rd., about 200 metres east of his home, where a chunk was taken out of a telephone pole.
The car apparently went airborne at least twice — including the end of its journey when it launched through Osborne’s hedge, dragging part of its front end across the lawn.
Osborne said if the vehicle had travelled slightly left or right, it would have struck the front of his house — potentially causing more damage, and possibly seriously injuring the driver.
Osborne said there are local issues with traffic and speeding.
“Police have not done a good job managing traffic issues in the area,” he said. “Whether this issue is related, I can’t say.”
The whole event was a shock to Osborne.
“It raised the question, should we allow our grandson on the front lawn,” he said. “Right now the answer is ‘no’.”
